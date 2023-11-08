TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating after woman followed off train and sexually assaulted at Sherbourne Station

A suspect in a sexual assault investigation at Sherbourne Station on Nov. 2 is shown. (Toronto Police Service) A suspect in a sexual assault investigation at Sherbourne Station on Nov. 2 is shown. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect who allegedly followed a woman into an elevator at Sherbourne Station last week and then sexually assaulted her.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Police say that the woman had just exited a subway train at the station when she was followed into an elevator by a male suspect and sexually assaulted.

The suspect then fled the station, police say.

He described as five-foot-seven, about 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build, short black hair and a moustache.

Police say that he was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing and a camouflage shirt.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News