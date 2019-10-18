Two men arrived at separate hospitals Friday night suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Toronto police.

At 8:07 p.m. police tweeted that a man had made his way to an undisclosed Toronto hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

At 8:24 p.m. police tweeted that a second man had made his way to another undisclosed Toronto hospital also suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

However, Toronto police noted that they are still trying to determine where the shooting occurred.