Police investigating after two men arrive at separate hospitals with gunshot wounds
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 9:36PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 9:37PM EDT
Two men arrived at separate hospitals Friday night suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Toronto police.
At 8:07 p.m. police tweeted that a man had made his way to an undisclosed Toronto hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
At 8:24 p.m. police tweeted that a second man had made his way to another undisclosed Toronto hospital also suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
However, Toronto police noted that they are still trying to determine where the shooting occurred.