

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a threat was made against an elementary school in Mississauga.

Police were called to St. Christopher Separate School at around 11:20 a.m. after the threat was received.

Most children are not at the school today because of a PD Day. However kids at the daycare housed in the building were moved to a safe location because of the threat, police said.

A large police presence remains at the school on Clarkson Road North as officers investigate.

No injuries have been reported.

So far police have not described the nature of the threat or said how it was received.