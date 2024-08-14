TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby, Ont. soccer field

The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo. The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Share

Durham Regional Police are investigating after they say an anti-Semitic symbol was found burned into the grass at a soccer field in Whitby last week.

According to police, officers were called to Prince of Wales Park, near Dundas Street East and Thickson Road, at around 10 p.m. on Friday for a report of damage to the soccer field.

“Officers arrived and located a partially drawn anti-Semitic symbol which had been burned into the grass,” police said in an email to CP24.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police said the incident will be investigated as a property damage, mischief, and a hate crime.

In a statement released Wednesday, Whitby Regional Councillor Chris Leahy condemned the incident and urged all residents in the city to report hate crimes and vandalism.

“Whitby is not the place you expect to see that type of hateful message. When I heard about this incident I called city staff but I also called B’nai Brith to report it,” he said in a written statement.

“I am also encouraging residents to be vigilant, if you see something say something. As a community we have to report these incidents to the appropriate authority.” 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

  • BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain

    Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.

  • Fire rips through east-end townhouse unit

    A fire at a townhouse complex in London's east end sent residents fleeing for safety. Around 10:15 p.m. firefighters arrived at 1600 Culver Drive, southeast of Fanshawe College.

  • Local doctor returns from Paris Olympics

    A local doctor has returned from the experience of a lifetime at the Paris Olympics. Dr. Steven Joseph has a family practice at South Huron Medical Centre in Exeter, he works in the emergency department at South Huron Hospital and is also the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Rowing Canada.

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News