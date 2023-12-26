TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigating after gunshots fired 2 days in a row in Scarborough neighbourhood

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)

    Toronto police say they’re “actively investigating” after gunshots were fired two days in a row in a southeast Scarborough neighbourhood.

    Both incidents happened in the Port Union area, near Old Kingston and Morrish roads.

    Police said “numerous gunshots” were heard in that area around 5:40 a.m. on Monday.

    Officers at the scene found multiple shell casings, Toronto Police Service said in a post on X.

    The second incident happened on Tuesday shortly before 5 a.m.

    Police say several gunshots were heard and that officers at the scene confirmed that a firearm was discharged.

    No injuries have been reported in either case.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    • CHEO's mental health unit expansion thanks to generous donors

      The children's hospital provides one of the largest child and youth mental health services in Ontario. In 2022, more than 7,000 outpatient encounters were logged, and that surge in demand was being addressed without the proper care facilities. Now, through the help of generous donors, $1.5 million was gifted to CHEO to cover the renovation and construction costs.

