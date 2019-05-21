

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police say they are investigating reports of two groups of young people shooting fireworks at each other and a vehicle in North York on Sunday night.

According to investigators, officers responded to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue around 11:15 p.m. after someone reported the incident.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the youth had left the area.

In video of the incident posted to social media, a number of individuals are seen in a plaza parking lot firing what appears to be fireworks at a moving vehicle. At one point, the vehicle appears to stop and a person is seen approaching the passenger window.

The person appears in the video to set off the fireworks angled inside the car through a window. The passenger and driver doors to the vehicle open and smoke is seen rising from the car.

The individuals are then seen in the video running away.

Police called this behavior “highly dangerous” and said it is considered assault with a weapon.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information, especially the person inside the vehicle involved, to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.