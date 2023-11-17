TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school

    Police are on the scene of Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto. Police are on the scene of Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto.

    Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.

    In a letter to parents, officials said that Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto, located in North York near Finch Avenue and Dufferin Street, received the threat at around 11:15 a.m.

    The head of the school said in the letter, which was obtained by CTV News, that the threat involved a claim that “explosive devices had been planted” in its facilities.

    Toronto police were immediately notified and roads around the immediate area closed off, the school said.

    Police say that while the threat appears not to be substantiated, the school is being evacuated as a precaution.

    This incident comes after the day after a bomb threat was made at Jaffari Community Centre in Vaughan on Thursday night, near Bathurst Street and 16th Avenue.

    Police say that threat was also unsubstantiated, but remains under investigation.

