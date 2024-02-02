Police investigating after body found in Scarborough ravine
Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in a ravine in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Officers said they received reports that a body had been found at Eglinton Ravine Park, located between Birchmount and Kennedy roads, at around 4:35 p.m.
The cause of the death is not yet know and investigators are treating the incident as suspicious for the time being.
Police said the ravine is currently closed while they investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.
BREAKING U.S. hits hard at militias in Iraq and Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack
The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s
A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died. He was 76.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Dog rescued after more than a week trapped inside shipping container in Texas port
It was just another routine day of inspecting shipping containers at the Port of Houston for U.S. Coast Guard officer Ryan McMahon when he and his team thought they heard barking coming from inside one of the thousands of containers that surrounded them.
The majority of Canadians 80-plus have positive attitudes towards old age, report says
The majority of Canadians 80 and older have positive feelings about aging, according to a new report.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
Montreal
-
Remaining FAE members accept agreement with Quebec
Members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska, the last union affiliated to the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) to vote on the agreement in principle reached over the holiday season with the government on the renewal of collective agreements, have accepted the deal by 50.58 per cent.
-
Montreal police seek missing 14-year-old boy with autism
Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old boy with autism who has been missing since late Friday afternoon.
-
Police investigating homicide in Montreal North
Police are investigating after a man was killed in Montreal North Friday evening.
London
-
More services or more cuts? London, Ont.’s budget committee gets to work
‘I think council should focus squarely on the changes they want to make’: What role will a ‘strong mayor’ veto play in this year’s budget process?
-
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
Kitchener
-
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.
-
‘Very tough to see’: Cambridge, Ont. man leads delegation including MPs on trip to Middle East
A handful of Members of Parliament are back on Canadian soil after a trip to the Middle East, where they got a firsthand look at how people in the region are living.
-
‘It’s a wonderful feeling’: Memorial to fallen soldiers finds new home in Breslau
A large tribute to Canada’s military has found a new home in Breslau.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Ottawa
-
Tenants won renoviction dispute prior to Sandy Hill fire
Two tenants of a Sandy Hill townhome have lost most of what they own after escaping a fire in Sandy Hill early Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Police issue warning over high-risk 'violent' offender living in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents of a violent offender who poses a risk to the community, particularly women, currently living in Centretown.
-
Driver charged with assault after Ottawa road rage incident
The Ottawa Police Service have arrested two people on assault, firearms and drug charges in connection with a road rage incident on Walkley Road Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
Transit Windsor users urged to come up with 'plan B' as strike deadline looms
The clock is ticking on a possible Transit Windsor Strike. As the deadline for a deal fast approaches, people who rely on the service are scrambling to figure out how to get around.
-
City of Windsor 2024 Budget finalized with 3.91 per cent tax hike
The City of Windsor 2024 Budget has been finalized and adopted after public delegations, council amendments and final calculations by city administration.
-
'They multiply like Gremlins': Town of Essex cluttered with illegally placed signs
Town Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy is calling on the community to help keep Essex free and clear of unauthorized advertising signs.
Barrie
-
Don't open your door to strangers: Barrie police warn after suspicious incidents
Police encourage residents not to open their doors to strangers and always to keep their homes locked up following two suspicious incidents in Barrie.
-
Case of missing Alliston man found dead ruled a homicide, longtime friend facing charges
Provincial police have ruled the death of a missing Alliston man a homicide and charged his longtime friend with murder.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after attending court for the same offence
Police say they charged a woman with driving intoxicated on the same day she appeared in criminal court for a previous impaired driving offence.
Atlantic
-
Snowstorm could bring deep snow to parts of the Maritimes this weekend
A complex but long-duration snowfall will pile up snow for parts of the Maritimes through the weekend into the start of next week.
-
Couple overcomes homelessness, addiction: ‘If you don’t lose hope, you can change your life’
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
-
'Not looking forward to it': Residents prepare for prolonged period of heavy snow in Cape Breton
Lines were long at grocery stores in Sydney, N.S., Friday as residents prepared for a significant snowstorm.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
-
Mysterious robocall survey polling Albertans on parental consent for abortions
A mysterious phone survey is making the rounds in Alberta, asking residents if minors should need parental consent to get an abortion – but it’s not clear who initiated the campaign.
-
Five suspects arrested after cross-city police pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles
Five people are facing charges after allegedly using multiple stolen vehicles to lead officers on a cross-city quest.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man seriously injured in daylight shooting, Surrey RCMP say
Police are investigating a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a man seriously injured Friday.
-
'Mechanical issue' halts Canada Line service in most of Vancouver
An unspecified "mechanical issue" has shut down service on the Canada Line at most stations in the City of Vancouver, according to TransLink.
-
Hockey families on both sides of border demand answers from twin B.C. entrepreneurs
Missing refunds, cancelled or non-existent tournament registration, shoddy equipment, disorganization, and poor communication costing parents hundreds or thousands of dollars are among allegations on both sides of the border that has caught the attention of U.S. law enforcement agencies.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.
-
19-year-old woman shot by Edmonton police had a knife: ASIRT
A 19-year-old woman who was shot by police last month had a knife, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says.