TORONTO -- A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment block in Toronto late on Sunday night, police say.

Officers were called to an apartment on Clearview Heights, off Trethewey sometime before 11:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Duty Insp. Ishmail Musah said they arrived to find a man suffering from severe gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called in to probe the incident and no other details have been released.

Police were seen towing as many as three cars from the scene on Monday.

The death was the fourth homicide reported across the Greater Golden Horseshoe overnight, including earlier incidents that left two people dead in Scarborough and one man dead in Hamilton.