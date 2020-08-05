TORONTO -- A suspicious death investigation has been launched after Peel police say a decomposing body was found inside a storage locker in Mississauga.

According to police, staff at the public storage facility, which is located near Torbram and Derry roads, encountered a payment issue with one of the lockers and cut the lock to get inside.

When they entered the unit this morning, the body of a male was found.

The cause of death is not yet known and police could not say how long the body had been inside the storage unit.

The death, police say, is being investigated as "suspicious."

The coroner is currently on scene investigating.