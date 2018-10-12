

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A female driver fled the scene after a single-vehicle collision in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood early Friday morning, police say.

Reports from the scene indicate that the Mercedes SUV slammed into a hydro pole near Post and High Point roads at around 2:35 a.m.

Police say that a female driver, believed to be about 25 years old, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. They say that she left the scene of the accident and has not yet been apprehended.

Police say that there were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.