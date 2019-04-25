

CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region say they are in the process of issuing an Amber Alert for a missing boy who was last seen along with his mother on Wednesday.

Juliet Mohammed, 47, and her five-year-old son, Ethan Montes, were last seen at the boy’s school between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue in Mississauga.

Police they are “very concerned” about the well-being of a mother and child.

“Juliet does have some preexisting medical conditions that require medication and if she does not take that medication it does cause her to act of character,” Akhil Mooken told CP24 on Thursday afternoon. “Attempts to contact Juliet have been unsuccessful and there is concern for both her wellbeing as well as the wellbeing of Ethan.”

Investigators said they are working to determine what time Montes was picked up from school.

It’s not clear where Mohammed and Montes went, but police say it’s possible they travelled to London, Ont. in a vehicle.

The vehicle has been described as grey four-door, 2003 model Toyota Matrix with the licence plate number 379 WTM.

The father, who reported his concerns to police on Thursday, said the disappearance is “very out of character.”

Mooken said that investigators are working with provincial police and expect an Amber Alert to be issued in the "very near future."

Investigators are asking anyone who spots the vehicle or has information about their whereabouts to call 911.