    Police in Jamaica investigating death of Ontario man found with gunshot wounds in Clarendon

    Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of an Ajax, Ont. businessman who investigators say was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Clarendon.

    The Jamaica Constabulary Force said the body of 43-year-old Merrick Aries was found on the Welcome Beach in May Pen, Clarendon on Oct. 24.

    In a news release, police said Aries’ was found at around 9:45 a.m. by a passerby who stumbled upon the body and alerted authorities.

    “On their arrival, the body was seen lying along the shore line with gunshot wounds,” the news release read.

    Police said detectives with the Clarendon Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the death.

