TORONTO -- A 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager at a Toronto high school Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, located near Parkwoods Village Drive and Victoria Park Avenue in North York, around 3 p.m. after students were dismissed from class.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy outside the school with a stab wound to his torso.

The boy was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died hours later. Police have identified the teen as Toronto resident Maahir Dosani.

Officers also found two other boys suffering from stab wounds. A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the incident occurred, police took a 19-year-old man into custody in connection with the incident. On Wednesday, investigators identified the suspect as Toronto resident Ahmed Rafin and said he was charged with second-degree murder.

The charge has not been proven in court.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has confirmed that all three stabbing victims were students at Victoria Park Collegiate Institute. The suspect was a former TDSB student, but did not attend the same school as the victims.

Police have not said if the victims and the suspect knew each other.

A student told CP24 there was a large group of students gathering outside the school just after class ended on Tuesday.

"Right after school there was a collection of 50 or so students just standing around the school and then after, about 20 or 15 minutes, they started fighting and then they just ran away when someone fell to the floor," the student said. "The ambulance came and that was it.”

In a letter a letter sent home to parents, the school's principal says that social workers and psychology staff will be on hand Wednesday to offer support.

"It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the death of a young person following a violent incident outside Victoria Park CI shortly after dismissal today," the letter, which was sent Tuesday, read.

"The TDSB will continue to work with the Toronto Police Service as needed throughout their investigation and would like to thank them and Toronto Paramedic Services for their assistance."

The school said that while police do not believe there is any further threat to the school or public safety, officers will be on school grounds Wednesday and will be available to anyone who may have information about what took place.

The Toronto Police Service's Homicide Unit is also asking anyone who may have photos or videos of the incident, or even the area before or after the stabbing took place, to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.