

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified two men who were killed early Sunday morning after shots were fired into an Etobicoke home.

Officers were called to a home on Lightwood Drive, near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue, around 2 a.m. to respond to reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as Toronto residents Patrick McKenna, 20, and Dalbert Allison, 40.

Police say that the suspects knocked on the door of the home and shot the victims once the door was open.

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the incident. One of the suspects is being described as a male who was last seen wearing a black top and red track pants. Police say his face was concealed by a mask or hood.

There is no description for the second suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.