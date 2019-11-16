TORONTO -- Police have identified the Toronto man killed in a "targeted" shooting in the city's west end early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they received several reports of gunshots being fired around 1:40 a.m. morning in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road.

Police said when they arrived on scene they located a male victim suffering from serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man to hospital without vital signs where he later died, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Craig Campbell, 42, of Toronto.

“I believe that it was targeted, whether or not Craig Campbell was the intended target, I don’t know that at this time," Toronto Police Homicide Detective Aaron Akeson told reporters Saturday afternoon.

Akeson added that an event was being held in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are asking guests of that event to contact them with any information related to the incident.

Police said that investigators are looking for a marron SUV seen leaving the scene after the incident.

Toronto Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

No suspect information has been released.