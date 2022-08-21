Police identify man killed in Scarborough stabbing, issue arrest warrant for suspect

Toronto police have identified the man fatally stabbed in a Scarborough building on Saturday morning and named the suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Emergency crews were called to 10 Glen Everest Road, east of Kingston Road, before noon for a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers located a man in the lobby of a building suffering from obvious trauma.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. On Sunday, police identified the man as 38-year-old Leon Tyrell of Toronto. He is the city’s 43rd homicide victim.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, 34-year-old Sathiskumar “Ryan” Rajaratnam. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Sathiskumar Rajaratnam, 34, seen in this photo, is wanted in connection with the death of a man in Scarborough. (Toronto Police Service)

The suspect is described as six-foot-one, 180 pounds, with a thin build, dark hair shaved on the sides and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest and shoulders.

Police said Rajaratnam is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous, advising anyone who locates him not to approach and call 911 immediately.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).