TORONTO -- Detectives with the Toronto Police Service have identified the city’s 74th homicide victim of the year.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building, located in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East, for unknown trouble.

Prior to officers being called to the scene, special constables with Toronto Community Housing were dispatched to the address for a well-being check. At the time, they found a man inside an apartment.

The man, later identified by police as 55-year-old Dalibor Dolic, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A photo of Dolic was released by investigators on Thursday.

“Homicide officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are appealing to anyone who had contact with Dalibor between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22,” police said in a news release.

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with the case has been released by officials thus far.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).