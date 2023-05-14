Police identify 24-year-old woman killed in Etobicoke Saturday night

Toronto police have identified the woman fatally shot late Saturday night in Toronto.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Humberwood neighbourhood of Etobicoke, near Cinrickbar and Hullrick drives, east of Highway 427.

Responding officers located a parked vehicle in the area that appeared to have bullet holes in it.

“Police located the vehicle and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Life-saving measures were commenced by attending officers and continued by paramedics,” police said in a Sunday press release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, police identified her as 24-year-old Adele Tolentino Eid of Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance from the area, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.