

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 22-year-old woman who died after a suspicious apartment fire in Hamilton late Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to a multi-unit building on Beach Road after smoke was seen billowing from a window.

A woman, who police have now identified as Rebekah Peeze, was pulled out of a unit by firefighters. She was transported to the hospital without vital signs and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two dogs also died in the fire.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, Hamilton police said that an autopsy determined that Peeze died as a result of the fire and “suffered no external trauma.”

Investigators said that they believe the fire to be suspicious and that it may have been a result of a dispute between the landlord and a tenant.

“There was some history there and until the fire marshal and fire department get in there to confirm that it is in fact an arson we will be going on more historical information,” Det. Sgt. Peter Thom said.

Two people were briefly taken into custody by police in connection with the fire, but they were later released unconditionally.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael McNaughton at 905-546-4123 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.