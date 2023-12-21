Police identify 2 people killed in Caledon triple shooting
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the two people who were killed in a shooting in Caledon last month.
Police said 57-year-olds Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu were among the three people shot at a residence on Mayfield Road shortly before midnight on Nov. 12.
One man is dead and two women were critically injured in a shooting in Caledon on Monday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Jagtar was pronounced dead at the scene, while Harbhajan and a third victim were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
On Dec. 5, police said Harbhajan succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The third victim remains in hospital in stable condition.
When asked about how the victims were related, Acting Sgt. Joe Brisebois said police cannot confirm that at this time.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, which police said involved multiple individuals.
One of them was last observed getting into a pickup truck heading west on Mayfield Road, police said.
Investigators later released photos of the vehicle, which was believed to be the same pickup truck seen engulfed on fire on Olde Baseline and Creditview roads hours after the shooting.
Photos show a black pickup truck being sought by police in connection with a triple shooting in Caledon. (OPP)
Meanwhile, police have not released a possible motive for the incident.
"As far as mistaken identity, all possible factors are part of the ongoing investigation," Brisebois said when asked about a Toronto Star report that suggests OPP are looking into that possibility.
Investigators continue to look for additional dashcam footage of the shooting scene, as well as the fire scene, between the hours of 11 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 21.
They are also urging anyone who saw the pickup truck in Caledon or anywhere in Peel Region between 5 p.m. and midnight on Nov. 20 to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Student shoots 15 dead, injures at least 24 at Prague university, police say
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic's worst mass shooting, police and the city's rescue service said.
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148 million in defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and a jury's verdict last week requiring him to pay US$148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
Oscars shortlists revealed: Here are the films one step closer to a nomination
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday shortlists in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, and crafts like hair and makeup, visual effects and sound.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Police unknowingly directed gunman out of building during frantic search for Nevada university shooter
Police officers responding to a deadly shooting inside the business school at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, mistook the gunman for a bystander and urged him to get out of the building amid the frantic search for the suspect and victims, according to body camera footage and police accounts.
Montreal
-
Striking Quebec teachers block the Port of Montreal, cause 'significant' impact on operations
Several hundred striking FAE teachers blocked the entrance to the Port of Montreal on Thursday to put more pressure on the Quebec government to reach a deal.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
-
'We won it all!': Quebec family wins $50-million jackpot
Christmas will be a little bit brighter for one Quebec family this year after winning a $50-million jackpot.
London
-
Exeter couple give $40,000 Santa appearance proceeds to charity
Paul Dougherty has been Santa Claus for thousands of Southwestern Ontario kids, and kids at heart, over the past 35 years.
-
Arrest of alleged dangerous driver briefly closes 401
A complaint of dangerous driving on Highway 401 Wednesday afternoon led to a police pursuit and multiple charges for the driver.
-
Church service honours 64 people who have died from homelessness in 2023
A candlelight church service in honour of those who have lost their lives to homelessness was held in London Wednesday night.
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener CO poisoning was recent grad from India, says family friend
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener home Tuesday was a recently graduated international student from India, a family friend says.
-
Woman struck by vehicle on busy Kitchener street, third pedestrian crash this month
Three pedestrians have been hit by vehicles on or near Fairway Road South this month. With more people on the roads, police are asking both drivers and pedestrians to be extra careful.
-
Guelph reporter allegedly had his camera taken by OPP at crash scene
A Guelph reporter says an OPP officer confiscated his camera at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Two killed in crash on Highway 655 in northern Ontario
Two northern Ontario residents were killed in a crash between two passenger vehicles on Highway 655 north of Timmins on Wednesday.
-
‘Dishonest’ paralegal in Sudbury, Ont., has license revoked
A veteran paralegal in Sudbury has had her license revoked after she admitted to serious misconduct in a number of cases, many of which involved small claims court.
Ottawa
-
Suspect in murder of Deep River, Ont. woman found not criminally responsible
A judge in the case involving last year's killing of a Deep River, Ont. woman has found the suspect not criminally responsible for her death.
-
Pizza delivery driver charged for drunk driving, 'nearly' striking OPP officer with vehicle
A pizza delivery driver was arrested on drunk driving charges after nearly colliding with a police officer near Hawkesbury, Ont.
-
'Worst-ever' affordability levels: Only 22 per cent of Ont. households can afford a single-family home
Fewer than one-quarter of Ontario households actually have the income required to own a single-family home and affordability levels are now at or near “worst-ever” levels, a new report from RBC suggests.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek theft suspects
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals wanted for theft.
-
Complaint of sexual assault and abuse of power are 'untrue': lawyer for former Windsor police officer
The complaint of sexual assault and abuse of power are “untrue, exaggerated and false allegations”, according to the lawyer for a former Windsor police officer.
-
Daughter of 'Friends' super-fan transforms mom's kitchen to resemble iconic TV show
No one told Stephanie McGrayne her kitchen was gonna' be this way — featuring blue cabinets, a brick backsplash, and yellow-tinted window drapes.
Barrie
-
Man and woman charged in Orillia stabbing
Police arrested two people, a man and a woman, in connection with a stabbing at an Orillia residence last month that left one person seriously injured.
-
3 more arrests made in human trafficking investigation in Innisfil
Seven people are now facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Innisfil that started in May after South Simcoe police got a report about a female being held to provide sexual services.
-
Simcoe County brewers encouraged by Ontario liquor rules expansion
Ontario's changes to how beer, wine, and low-alcohol spirit-based drinks can be sold in the province are getting the thumbs up from local breweries.
Atlantic
-
Strong wind, heavy snow for eastern parts of the Maritimes
A strong northerly wind and periods of snow will continue to impact parts of Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia Thursday night into Friday.
-
Moncton City Councillor helps save man from overdose
Moncton City Councillor Monique LeBlanc was leaving a meeting on St. George Street around noon on Wednesday when she rushed to help a man suffering from a drug overdose.
-
Two P.E.I. youths charged with first-degree murder
Two youths who were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a P.E.I. missing person case have received “homicide related charges, according to the RCMP.
Calgary
-
6 more people charged in violent northeast Calgary clash
Six more people have been charged in connection with a violent clash in northeast Calgary in September.
-
Calgary police seize guns, $73K in drugs from downtown encampment
Five people are facing charges after police seized more than $73,000 in illegal drugs and several guns from an encampment in the downtown core.
-
Alberta third province to sign health care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has signed a $1.06-billion, three-year deal with the federal government to help fund improvements to the province's health-care system.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two dead following McDermot Avenue fire
Two people have died following a fire in a multi-family home on McDermot Avenue Thursday morning.
-
What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Christmas and Boxing Day
Christmas and Boxing Day are coming up in just a few days, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
-
The history of Manitoba-made sugar and how the sugar beet industry could be revived in the province
As the Rogers Sugar strike drags on with no end in sight, some bakers are looking for sugar on shelves, while others are looking to Manitoba’s manufacturing history for answers.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver high school locked down after teacher brought in 'vintage rifle': police
A gun scare at a Vancouver high school Thursday morning turned out to have been caused by a "vintage rifle" a teacher brought to work for a presentation, authorities have confirmed.
-
Taylor Swift fan out $1,800 after ticket scam, North Vancouver RCMP say
Swifties, beware – scammers have reportedly been targeting Taylor Swift fans with the promise of tickets to her sold-out Eras tour.
-
Metro Vancouver woman facing 14 charges in human-trafficking investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Metro Vancouver say a woman is facing more than a dozen charges following a months-long human-trafficking investigation.
Edmonton
-
Alberta third province to sign health care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has signed a $1.06-billion, three-year deal with the federal government to help fund improvements to the province's health-care system.
-
Repeat violent sexual offender released from jail, Edmonton police issue warning
A convicted violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police warnings has been released from jail again.
-
Sexual assault charge against former Coventry Homes director stayed
A sexual assault charge against a former homebuilder executive was stayed this week.