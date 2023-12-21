Police identify 2 people killed in Caledon triple shooting

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the two people who were killed in a shooting in Caledon last month.

Police said 57-year-olds Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu were among the three people shot at a residence on Mayfield Road shortly before midnight on Nov. 12.

One man is dead and two women were critically injured in a shooting in Caledon on Monday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Jagtar was pronounced dead at the scene, while Harbhajan and a third victim were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

On Dec. 5, police said Harbhajan succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The third victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

When asked about how the victims were related, Acting Sgt. Joe Brisebois said police cannot confirm that at this time.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which police said involved multiple individuals.

One of them was last observed getting into a pickup truck heading west on Mayfield Road, police said.

Investigators later released photos of the vehicle, which was believed to be the same pickup truck seen engulfed on fire on Olde Baseline and Creditview roads hours after the shooting.

Photos show a black pickup truck being sought by police in connection with a triple shooting in Caledon. (OPP)

Meanwhile, police have not released a possible motive for the incident.

"As far as mistaken identity, all possible factors are part of the ongoing investigation," Brisebois said when asked about a Toronto Star report that suggests OPP are looking into that possibility.

Investigators continue to look for additional dashcam footage of the shooting scene, as well as the fire scene, between the hours of 11 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 21.

They are also urging anyone who saw the pickup truck in Caledon or anywhere in Peel Region between 5 p.m. and midnight on Nov. 20 to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).