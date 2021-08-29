Police have arrested two people and issued an arrest warrant for a third after the remains of a 41-year Caledon woman were found stuffed into a suitcase in the city’s west end last week.

The victim, identified as Varsha Gajula, was found deceased in the Keele Street and Hillary Avenue area on the morning of Aug. 25.

In a news release issued on Sunday night, police said that they have since executed a “number of search warrants” in connection with the case and, as a result, have charged two men with indignity to human remains and accessory after the fact to homicide.

Those men, identified as 35-year-old Andre Bartley and 57-year-old Christopher Daley, both appeared in court this week.

Police say that 37-year-old Toronto resident Carita Jackson has been identified as a suspect in the homicide itself and is currently wanted for second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts to contact investigators at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).