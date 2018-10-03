

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The victim of a shooting in a North York plaza has been identified as a 44-year-old Toronto man.

Dwayne McMillan was found lying in a Keele Street industrial plaza, suffering from obvious signs of trauma, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police at the time said his injuries were located on his upper body.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he died at the scene.

Few other details have been provided about the circumstances leading up to his death, but police say homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

A description of a possible suspect or suspects has not been released.

Investigators have collected surveillance camera video from businesses in the plaza and are reviewing the footage.

Police sources tell CTV News Toronto that they believe an illegal pot shop was being operated out of the Autospa Detailing shop, located in the plaza.

Some business owners in the area say they believe the victim was a security guard for the illegal pot operation, though that information has not been confirmed by police.

“I saw it on the news last night and they said it was near a car detailing place. Well, the car detailing is just a front for the marijuana shop,” a man who works in the area, who did not provide his name, said.

“They’ve already been broken into a few times.”

Others expressed concern about the type of activity they see in the plaza.

“I think it’s terrible,” one woman said. “I think what the politicians have to do is get rid of the guns.”

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday who saw something or has information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Janice Golding.