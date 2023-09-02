Police give all-clear after North York church evacuated due to bomb threat

Toronto police say no bomb was located inside a church in North York that had to be evacuated Saturday night due to the threat.

Officers were called to EHC Toronto Church on Rossdean Drive, near Steeles Avenue West and Highway 400, shortly before 9 p.m. for a bomb threat.

No injuries were reported. It was unclear how many people were in the church at the time who had to be evacuated.

Police urged the public to avoid the area while they investigated the threat.

Just after 10 p.m., police said the church “has been cleared,” and no bomb was located.