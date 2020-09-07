TORONTO -- A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound following a collision in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Rathburn Road West and Queensbridge Drive shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they located a car flipped on its roof and an SUV with extensive front-end damage. Peel police said the driver of the car lost control and slammed into an SUV.

A man was found in the car with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said another male occupant of the car was taken into custody while a third person who was also in that vehicle remains at large.

All three males tried to flee the area, police said.

The female driver of the SUV remained at the scene. Police said she was not involved in the shooting.

It is not yet clear where the shooting happened.

The area has been blocked off as police investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.