TORONTO -- Toronto police say that they will release a joint statement with the family of Barry and Honey Sherman Monday morning regarding the ongoing investigation into the billionaire couple's murders.

The statement will be released at a news conference at the Toronto Police Service’s headquarters around 10:30 a.m.

The update comes as the family marks two years since the billionaire couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in their mansion at 50 Old Colony Road on Dec. 15, 2017.

The home has since been demolished.

About six weeks after the Shermans' deaths, homicide detectives said they believed the Shermans were the victims of a targeted double homicide.

The family, who hired a team of private investigators to probe the murders shortly after the couple was found dead, has offered a $10 million reward to anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the couple’s killer.

So far, no arrests have been made and police have not publicly identified any possible suspects.

Insp. Hank Idsgina will be on hand for today's news conference, but the family will not be in attendance, police said