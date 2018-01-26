

Sandie Benitah and Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman were targeted and their deaths are now being investigated as a double homicide.

Authorities were called to the couple’s North York home on Old Colony Road after they were found deceased near their basement swimming pool.

They were found with belts around their neck and an initial autopsy found the two died of ligature neck compression.

Homicide Det.- Sgt. Susan Gomes told reporters at a news conference Friday morning “thousands of hours” have been spent on the investigation so far and that detectives have poured over hours of electronic evidence and surveillance footage.

“We believe now we have enough evidence to suggest this is a double homicide,” she said.

Gomes said investigators believe the couple was targeted and that they are speaking to a “significant list” of people.

The revelation came six weeks after police told media outside the couple’s home the day they were found deceased that they were not looking for any suspects but treating their deaths as suspicious.

Media outlets quoted anonymous police sources saying investigators believed they were dealing with a murder suicide.

The Sherman’s family spoke out against this claim and promptly hired their own team of private investigators as well as former Chief Forensic Pathologist Dr. David Chiasson.

Last week, the Toronto Star reported that those private investigators concluded that the Shermans were both murdered, citing a second autopsy conducted by Chiasson that found the victims’ hands were bound.

The Sherman family released a written statement after police held their news conference, saying they “anticipated” this outcome.

“The announcement by the Toronto Police Service that the tragic deaths of their parents are being investigated as a double homicide was anticipated by the Sherman family,” the statement said.

“This conclusion was expressed by the family from the outset and is consistent with the findings of the independent autopsy and investigation.

“The family continues to support the Toronto Police Service in their efforts to seek justice for their parents and pursue those responsible for these unspeakable crimes.”

Toronto police were seen leaving the Sherman household Friday morning, taking down yellow tape from the crime scene.

Police had been guarding the scene for more than a month.

Private investigators hired by the Sherman family were also at the scene Friday morning putting up their own tape around the property as they prepared to enter the home for the first time.

More to come…