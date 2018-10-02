

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 33-year-old Toronto man who was last seen on Monday.

Thirty-three-year-old Brandon McRae was last spotted by a neighbour near his apartment in the area of Broadview and Danforth avenues sometime between 10 a.m. and noon on Monday.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday morning, the missing man’s sister, Lindsay McRae, said her brother, who has autism, is likely very scared and will be looking for help.

“Everyone in the neighbourhood seems to know him. He likes to walk around listening to his music. He is very social so he talks to everybody. He is very friendly, very approachable,” she said.

“He’d definitely be scared and shaken. He’s probably crying.”

McRae has been described as six-foot-one with an average build and is partially bald with salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, grey track pants, and hot pink high-top sneakers.

Police are conducting a thorough search of McRae’s apartment building and are also reviewing video surveillance footage from the area.

Investigators say McRae, who moved to the neighbourhood in the spring, has never disappeared before.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.