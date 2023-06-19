Police charge suspect in murder of man in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man last month.

The incident took place on May 12 around Victoria and Dundas streets, just east of Yonge-Dundas Square.

According to investigators, there was an altercation between two men around 2 p.m. One of the men was stabbed and rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

The victim, identified as Toronto resident Richard Sasaki, died a short time later.

On Monday, police said that a suspect identified as 29-year-old Danyal Khan has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

The charge has not been proven in court.