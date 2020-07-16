TORONTO -- A 48-year-old man who allegedly went on a racist tirade in a Mississauga supermarket following a dispute over his decision not to wear a mask has been charged with causing a disturbance.

The incident at a T&T Supermarket located near Central Parkway West and Grand Park Drive on July 5 was captured in a nearly four-minute long video that was widely circulated on social media and even captured the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said on Twitter that it was “hard to watch.”

In the video, the clearly agitated man is heard yelling that he has asthma and demanding to know where a worker who had approached him “is from.”

He is then heard telling the worker to “go back to China.” The worker, in response, repeatedly states “I am Canadian.”

On Wednesday, Peel Regional Police issued a summons asking Mississauga resident John McCash to surrender to officers in connection with the incident.

By Thursday morning, police confirmed that McCash had turned himself in at 11 Division and has been charged with one count of causing a disturbance. He has since been issued a summons to appear in court on Sept. 25 to answer to the charge.

"Hate-crime incidents have a negative impact on our community and create a ripple effect. It can increase feelings of vulnerability, anxiety and fear, not only on the individual who has directly been victimized, but also to the community at large,” Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a press release announcing the charge.

“Reporting incident of hate-crime is essential to stopping these incidents; we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all we serve.”

Police say that during hate-motivated incidents such as the one that took place at T&T Supermarket, members of its Equity and Inclusion Bureau “have direct contact with the victim and work with them to ensure there are no additional safety concerns.”