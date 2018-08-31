

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The man police allege was the intended target of a shooting at a Scarborough playground that left two small girls with bullet wounds was arrested Friday morning and charged with numerous gun and drug offences.

At about 5 p.m. on June 14, as many as 16 kids were gathered at a playground on Alton Towers Circle when two men allegedly fired as many as 10 shots at a man in the area and then fled with the help of a getaway driver, police said at the time.

A five year-old girl was struck in the abdomen and her nine-year-old sister was struck in the lower leg, infuriating not only her mother but sparking outrage throughout the city.

Both have since made a full recovery.

Their mother, Stacey King, told CTV News Toronto last week that although the girls have physically recovered from the incident, they are traumatized.

One of the three suspects in the shooting, 21-year-old Sheldon Eriya, was arrested in Pickering the day after the shooting, while a second suspect, 23-year-old Tarrick Rhoden, was arrested by the OPP in Algonquin Highlands on Aug. 22.

They are accused of attempted murder and aggravated assault

A third suspect, 23-year-old T’Quan Robertson, remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

On Friday, police say they searched a home in the Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road area and located the target of the playground shooting, 26-year-old Clinton McDonald.

Officers allegedly found unknown quantities of cocaine and heroin, along with ten rounds of rifle ammunition and a loaded 9mm handgun with one magazine.

McDonald was charged with 16 offences including careless storage of a firearm, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking and careless storage of ammunition.

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sept. 1.