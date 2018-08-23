

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A second arrest has been made in connection with the daylight shooting of two young sisters at a Scarborough playground in June, CTV News has learned.

The victims, ages five and nine, were among 16 children gathered at a playground on Alton Towers Circle at around 5 p.m. on June 14 when two armed men opened fire.

Police have said that they believe the shooters were targeting a man who was at a playground with his child at the time but hit the young girls instead.

The five-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen while the nine-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the area above her ankle. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The suspected getaway driver in the shooting, 21-year-old Sheldon Eriya, was arrested in Pickering the following day but two other suspects in the case had remained outstanding.

CTV News has learned that one of those suspects, Tarrick Rhoden, has now been taken into custody and will appear in court at Old City Hall today.

The third suspect, T’Quan Robertson, continues to be wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Rhoden was wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.