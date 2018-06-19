

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have now identified two more suspects wanted in connection with the disturbing daylight shooting of two young girls at a Scarborough playground last week.

The sisters, ages five and nine, were shot at a playground on Alton Towers Circle, in the area of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue, at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police initially said the five-year-old girl suffered critical injuries but paramedics later said her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The nine-year-old victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Speaking to reporters following the shooting, police said that at least seven shots were fired at the playground and the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a black Nissan Versa. The vehicle was later discovered in the Liverpool Road and Highway 2 area in Pickering the following day.

A suspect, who investigators identified as 21-year-old Sheldon Eriya, of Markham, was arrested on Friday and faces seven charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

On Tuesday, police identified two more men wanted in connection with the case.

Tarrick Rhoden, 23, and T’Quan Robertson, 23, are wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Rhoden is described as six-foot-one and approximately 181 pounds, while Robertson is believed to be five-foot-eight and 130 pounds.

Police say both men are believed to be armed and members of the public who spot the men are asked not to approach them but to call 911 immediately.

Investigators are urging the pair to turn themselves in to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 42 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.