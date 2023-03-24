Police bust 4 separate drivers for speeding after viewing Ontario's northern lights last night

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged four drivers travelling back from watching the northern lights in Aurora, Ont. last night after they were allegedly all caught going more than 60 km/h over the speed limit.

A tweet issued by the OPP Friday said that, in total, five people were charged with speeding overnight, but that four had been travelling back from "looking at Aurora Borealis." Respectively, police said the drivers were clocked going 165, 169, 176, 190 and 192 km/h -- all in a 100 km/h zone.

Each driver was 26-years-old or younger, they added.

Each had their license suspended and vehicle impounded. They are individually scheduled to appear in court.