Police believe woman who died in city's west was assaulted
The scene of a suspicious death investigation on July 18, 2019 is seen near Bloor Street West and Havelock Avenue. (CTV News Toronto / Peter Muscat)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 12:47PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 18, 2019 2:17PM EDT
Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman, who police believe was assaulted, died in hospital.
The 36-year-old woman was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead after paramedics were called to the Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area just after 12.30 a.m. Thursday.
Toronto police homicide detective Leslie Dunkley said the woman’s injuries are believed to be as a result of an assault.
Police said they are trying to identify the woman and then will notify the next of kin.
Police are canvassing the area for video.
Homicide detectives are asking for anyone who was in the area around 12.45 a.m. to contact police or Crime Stoppers.