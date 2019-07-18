

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman, who police believe was assaulted, died in hospital.

The 36-year-old woman was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead after paramedics were called to the Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area just after 12.30 a.m. Thursday.

Toronto police homicide detective Leslie Dunkley said the woman’s injuries are believed to be as a result of an assault.

Police said they are trying to identify the woman and then will notify the next of kin.

Police are canvassing the area for video.

Homicide detectives are asking for anyone who was in the area around 12.45 a.m. to contact police or Crime Stoppers.