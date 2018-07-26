

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The search is on for a suspect accused in a brazen drive-by shooting that sent a wounded driver veering into traffic in Etobicoke, and ultimately left him dead.

Kevin Boakye was stopped at red light on Duncanwood Drive, waiting to make a left turn onto Islington Avenue, at around 11 a.m. Wednesday when an unknown assailant drove up alongside him and fired multiple shots into the passenger window.

The victim then accelerated through the red light, police said, heading south on Islington Avenue.

“We believe the deceased began to lose consciousness as he drove southbound, as he had already been wounded,” Toronto police Det.-Sgt. Gary Giroux told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Giroux said the Dodge Journey swerved on Islington and mounted the grassy boulevard on the west sidewalk. The vehicle barreled about 90 metres down the boulevard, Giroux said, uprooting trees and knocking down metal signposts in its path.

Boakye then reentered the roadway, driving diagonally across all four lanes of traffic on Islington Avenue, before slamming into a fence and bushes outside a residential near Milady Road.

Boakye, a father of two young children, died “within minutes,” Giroux said.

“It was quickly determined that the deceased had been shot,” he said. “The shooter would’ve been the driver of the Elentra.”

The suspect vehicle, described as a newer model silver or grey Hyundai Elantra, sped away after the shots were fired. It was last seen heading north on Islington.

At the scene on Wednesday, broken glass lay visible at the intersection and tree limbs appeared strewn on the roadway and sidewalk.

Investigators later located numerous shell casings, though Giroux could not say how many shots were fired.

No one else was injured in the ordeal – something Giroux called “quite remarkable” given the “substantial” debris field.

While 24-year-old Boakye was known to police, investigators have not found any reason to believe he was connected to gangs.

“Like any other investigation, the deceased background will form part of the investigation,” Giroux said.

He added that police believe the incident is targeted.

“I don’t believe this individual just happened to run into this particular victim,” Giroux said.

Police met with Boakye’s family, who are originally from Ghana, and his girlfriend in the hours following his death to learn more about him and determine why he was in the area at the time.

Investigators are now looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle that was parked directly behind Boakye on Duncanwood Drive in the moments leading up to, and during, the shooting.

Giroux said that person was spotted on area surveillance footage obtained by police, waiting for the light to turn green before turning in the direction of the wreckage.

“They ultimately would’ve driven past the deceased location,” he said.

“I encourage the person to come forward. I’m sure it was very frightening to experience but at this point we need their assistance. They can provide us a tremendous amount of narrative.”

Homicide detectives canvassed the Humber-Summit neighbourhood for information well into Wednesday afternoon.

Giroux said surveillance camera footage has been collected but that investigators are still seeking more, including the possibility someone caught the incident on a car dashboard camera.

Residents told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that they’re frustrated by the ongoing violence.

“I can’t believe what I see every day, it’s too much,” Giuseppe D’Agostino said.

“Who’s fault? I don’t know. But somebody needs to do something about it.”

The murder comes in the midst of growing fear and unrest over a spike in gun violence in the city.

Toronto police statistics show there have been 228 shootings as of July 23. Of those, 29 have been fatal.

Sunday’s deadly attack on Danforth Avenue marked the latest on the growing list.

Toronto city council voted 41-4 on Tuesday to urge the federal government to ban the sale of handguns in the city, among other measures.

Anyone with more information about the Humber-Summit investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.