

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Peel police confirm a third suspect wanted in connection with an unprovoked attack on a man with autism in March has been arrested.

Police say 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal turned himself into police in Abbotsford after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

The suspect arrived at Pearson Airport last night and was taken into custody by Peel police.

Uppal is one of three men accused of attacking a 29-year-old man with autism at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga on the night of March 13.

Security video released of the incident shows the victim sitting on a staircase when he is approached by three males, who began to punch and kick him.

The victim suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face. He was taken to hospital for treatment but was released later that night.

Two suspects, identified by police as 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil and 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dham, were arrested within weeks of the incident and charged with aggravated assault.

Chahil has since been released on $25,000 bail while Dham is still in custody.

Uppal, who has also been charged with aggravated assault, appeared in court in Brampton this morning.