TORONTO -- Toronto police say they have arrested a suspect who allegedly sprayed an unknown substance into a pet water bowl outside of a business in the city’s east end last week.

According to investigators, at around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, a man was seen walking in the area of Queen Street East and Boulton Avenue when he approached a water bowl for pets in front of a local business, sprayed an unknown substance into the bowl, and walked away.

The owner of the business was quickly alerted to the incident and removed the bowl before any animals could drink from it.

A security camera image of the man was released by police on Wednesday and on Thursday morning, investigators confirmed that a suspect has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Johnny Forte, a 41-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with mischief to property. He is scheduled to appear in court today.

Police are reminding people to exercise caution when allowing their pets to drink water that is in a public space.