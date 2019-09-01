

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two days after a 34-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Scarborough, police were back at the scene scouring the area for evidence and making an appeal for witnesses.

Investigators say they believe the woman was on her way to work and trying to cross Sheppard Avenue, near Pharmacy Avenue, around 10:25 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound.

The vehicle did not stop and continued travelling eastbound, police said.

Speaking at the scene on Sunday, Sgt. Carm Zambri called the event “very tragic.”

“Passerby came and assisted and heroically attempted to administer first aid. Unfortunately, those attempts were unsuccessful,” he said.

The victim, who was identified by a family member as Celeste Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who identified himself as the victim’s uncle said that she had just moved into the area a few months ago.

“We all loved her,” Malcolm Jones said. “She worked hard…(she) was working not far from here,” he said. “It’s been very stressful, unsettling, heartbreaking, just not knowing what happened is the most difficult part.”

Zambri told reporters that officers are searching for the driver of a light-coloured vehicle that was in the area and may have witnessed the collision. He also said that police are back at the scene on Sunday searching for more evidence and are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dashboard camera footage of the area.

“In particular, there was a woman who identified herself as a nurse, who did administer first aid, and unfortunately she left without providing her name. We would like that person to come forward to potentially give us some further information that could assist us in solving this.”

Police could not provide a description of the vehicle involved in the incident, saying only that it is likely to have front-end damage.

Both Zambri and the victim’s uncle also made an appeal to the driver of the vehicle, saying that they should be “honest” and turn themselves in.

“It is the best thing you can do for yourself, for the family and for this poor woman,” said Zambri.

“I would say come forward,” Jones added. “Be honest with yourself. I’m looking for any answers.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.