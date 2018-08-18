Police: 1 taken to trauma centre after crash downtown
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:44PM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital following a collision downtown.
The three-car crash occurred near Elm Street and University Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.
Police initially said one person was taken to hospital for treatment in critical condition. The person's injuries are now believed to be non-life-threatening.
The area was currently closed to traffic for the police investigation but has since reopened.