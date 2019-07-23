

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto photographer has captured the moment a massive bolt of lightning struck the CN Tower during a storm last weekend.

Tyler McKay captured the image during an intense thunderstorm that rolled through the city last Saturday night.

The photo, which has since been widely circulated online, is from a time-lapse video taken by McKay. He says he blended two consecutive lightning strikes together to create the image.

McKay posted the photo to his Instagram page, which has since been ‘liked’ by more than 3,500 people.

The storm on Saturday night brought relief from scorching temperatures earlier in the day.