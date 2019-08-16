

The Canadian Press





More residents have been cleared to return home after an explosion in London, Ont.

A statement from the city says all but 10 of 100 homes were declared safe Thursday night and some pets have been reunited with their owners.

Seven people were injured Wednesday night after the blast, which was caused by a vehicle slamming into a home and hitting a gas line.

Fire officials have said the home that was hit by the vehicle was destroyed and no one was inside at the time.

The city says two homes have been demolished and a third home is also expected to be bulldozed.

Four firefighters, two police officers and one civilian were taken to hospital. One firefighter was in serious condition while the others had minor injuries and were released.

London police said Daniella Alexandra Leis, a 23-year-old woman from Kitchener, Ont., was charged with impaired driving in connection with the crash.



Daniella Alexandra Leis, a 23-year-old woman from Kitchener, Ont., is seen in the photo above. (Dani Ramos / Facebook)

For the residents unable to return to their homes, the city says it will continue to provide accommodation if required.

The blaze was largely put out by Thursday afternoon, but firefighters remain on the scene clearing debris from the neighbourhood.