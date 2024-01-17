Peter Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case ahead of sentencing over 'irreconcilable breakdown'

The defence lawyer for Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an “irreconcilable” breakdown in their relationship.

“I find myself in the position that, from a professional perspective, there's been an irreconcilable breakdown in the solicitor-client relationship,” Brian Greenspan, the high-profile Toronto defence lawyer who represented Nygard throughout his 2023 sexual assault trial, told the court Wednesday morning following an application submitted Friday to be removed from the case record.

Greenspan gave no further details on the breakdown of the relationship, but said it could now be described as “adversarial.” He dispelled the notion that the decision was made due to unpaid fees.

In November, Nygard was found guilty by a jury of four counts of sexual assault but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement. The charges stemmed from allegations dating back from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

Appearing virtually from a bed in the Toronto South Detention Centre, Nygard told the court Wednesday he agreed that the professional relationship was no longer tenable.

Wednesday's appearance was scheduled with the intent to set a sentencing date for Nygard. Instead, Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein removed Greenspan from the record, leaving Nygard unrepresented for the time being.

“Mr. Nygaard, I cannot stress enough how important it is that you find someone as quickly as possible. It's, as you know, a very serious matter,” Goldstein said.

“Sentencing will likely be a little bit complicated, so the sooner that you can find new criminal counsel to represent you, the better for everyone.”

For his next appearance, Nygard asked for permission to appear virtually again, telling the court he was “very ill," to which Goldstein consented.

The matter has been adjourned to Jan. 30.