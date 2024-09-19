TORONTO
Toronto

    • Etobicoke collision sends man to hospital

    Police are investigating a collision that left a man with serious injuries on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Police are investigating a collision that left a man with serious injuries on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Etobicoke Thursday evening.

    Toronto police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Martin Grove Road. Officers got the call for the collision around 8:20 p.m.

    A driver involved in the incident remained at the scene, police say.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

