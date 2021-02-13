TORONTO -- Peel police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a bus parked at a school in Brampton overnight.

At around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received a call about a parking incident near Kingswood Drive and Linkdale Road.

Police said a damaged, yellow school bus was found in the parking lot of Kingswood Drive Public School and was missing license plates.

After investigating the bus, a deceased person was located inside, police said.

The circumstances are “unknown,” according to police.

A coroner is attending the scene.

The Office of the Fire Marshal said it is also sending an investigative team to the scene.

This is a developing news story.