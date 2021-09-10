TORONTO -- Peel Region is officially recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 this year.

On Thursday, the Region of Peel Council voted to formally recognize the day as a paid holiday for regional employees.

On Sept. 30, all regional buildings in Peel will be closed and services will operate on a holiday schedule.

“The Region will recognize this important day and commits to providing learning to staff throughout the year. Education is foundational to understanding our role as Canadians, our role as a municipal government, and our role in reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous peoples,” Region of Peel Chair Nando Iannicca said in a statement.

The day will be designated as a paid holiday for 2021 exclusively.

Council asked that the region assess how best to recognize the day on an annual basis going forward.

On Wednesday, the Ford government announced that Ontario will not make Sept. 30 a provincial statutory holiday this year.

Earlier this summer, the federal government passed legislation to make the day a national statutory holiday for federally regulated workers in the public and private sector.