

CTV News Toronto





The head of the Peel Regional Police Association is one of two officers charged with impaired driving-related offences over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police said a driver was stopped Saturday evening on the QEW in Burlington.

The 44-year-old driver, identified as Adrian Woolley, was charged with having a blood alcohol level in excess of 80 milligrams and stunt driving.

When asked for comment by CTV News Toronto, Woolley confirmed the blood alcohol charge but would not elaborate further.

In a separate incident on Sunday, OPP charged a 16-year veteran of the York Regional Police Service with an impaired driving offence.

Const. Tina Teeter, 42, has been placed on administrative duties.

York Regional Police said Teeter was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident. She previously worked with the service’s Community Services unit and the Collision Reporting Centre.

“This is very troubling considering the work that York Regional Police is doing to combat impaired driving,” Chief Eric Jolliffe wrote in a news release Monday.

“We are committed to the fight against impaired driving and we hold our members to the same, if not higher, standard than members of our community. We continue to remind our members of their responsibility to live the values of our organization, both on and off duty.”

Teeter was one of 18 drivers charged with impaired-related offences in York Region last week.