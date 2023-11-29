TORONTO
Toronto

    • Peel police to release details of investigation into auto theft ring, insurance fraud

    Peel police say several arrests have been made and multiple stolen vehicles recovered following an investigation into an organized auto theft ring in the region.

    Details of the “extensive” auto theft and insurance fraud investigation, dubbed Project Memphis, will be released at a news conference this morning, Peel police said.

    Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Commercial Auto Crime Bureau will be on hand at today’s event, which will be held at Peel Regional Police headquarters.

    The news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will be streamed live at CTVNewsToronto.ca or on the CTV News app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Forty-one workers are rescued from a collapsed tunnel in India, a Liberal MP apologizes for linking the Conservative leader to shootings in Winnipeg and a town's residents will vote on Pride crosswalks. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News