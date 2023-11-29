Peel police to release details of investigation into auto theft ring, insurance fraud

Peel police say several arrests have been made and multiple stolen vehicles recovered following an investigation into an organized auto theft ring in the region.

Details of the “extensive” auto theft and insurance fraud investigation, dubbed Project Memphis, will be released at a news conference this morning, Peel police said.

Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Commercial Auto Crime Bureau will be on hand at today’s event, which will be held at Peel Regional Police headquarters.

The news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will be streamed live at CTVNewsToronto.ca or on the CTV News app.