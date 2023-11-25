Peel police, OPP search for witnesses following alleged drive-by shooting on Saturday morning

Investigators from the Aurora OPP and Peel Regional Police service are investigating a report of multiple gunshots allegedly fired on Saturday morning.

Police say shots were fired from a black Ford Edge towards a white Mercedes Benz on Highway 427 southbound near Rutherford Road, and then again in a second incident near Highway 404 and Finch Avenue. Investigators believe they occurred between 3:15 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

Anyone with eyewitness testimony or dash camera footage is asked to contact police at 289-380-3946.