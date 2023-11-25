TORONTO
Toronto

Peel police, OPP search for witnesses following alleged drive-by shooting on Saturday morning

Police

Investigators from the Aurora OPP and Peel Regional Police service are investigating a report of multiple gunshots allegedly fired on Saturday morning.

Police say shots were fired from a black Ford Edge towards a white Mercedes Benz on Highway 427 southbound near Rutherford Road, and then again in a second incident near Highway 404 and Finch Avenue. Investigators believe they occurred between 3:15 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

Anyone with eyewitness testimony or dash camera footage is asked to contact police at 289-380-3946.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News