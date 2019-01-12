

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have made an arrest after a woman came forward to report a series of sexual assaults that allegedly occurred while she was a student at a Mississauga martial arts centre more than 20 years ago.

Police say that the victim, now a woman in her 30s, contacted investigators about the alleged assaults on Friday.

They say that she reported being sexually assaulted by a karate instructor at a martial arts centre in the Park Royal of Mississauga area on three separate occasions during the summer of 1998.

The alleged assaults all took place while the victim was a young person, police say.

Amanullah Yousufy, 44, was arrested later in the day on Friday and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Saturday.